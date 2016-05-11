Summerville Town Council to discuss recycling program

Residents in Summerville could soon be paying more to bring back their old recycling program.

Town council will discuss options for the single-stream recycling program Wednesday evening. That's where you dump all your recyclables in one container to be picked up. Last fall, the town started a paper and cardboard program only with Waste Pro.



At last week's Public Works committee meeting Russell Cornette Jr., Director of Public Works, said in order to modify the fee schedule, a public hearing would have to be held and the counties would need to be notified of the change in fees by August of 2016.



Last Week, Cornette said he is not sure how the town would fund the program if it was brought back.

If the town were to include plastics, tins, and glass, customers could be paying up to an additional $30 per year.



The town will look at three options to bring the single-stream recycling back.

Option 1: Waste Pro installs a compactor on site, and loads compacted materials in roll off truck.Waste Pro uses a roll off truck to haul material to Columbia.Waste Pro provides litter control at Summerville site.This would cost $2.30 a month per home.

Option 2: Waste Pro rents or buys excavator and employs a loader. Waste Pro provides litter control. Waste Pro contacts a third party hauler with walking floor trailer to transports retail to Sunoco in Columbia. This would cost $2.05 a month per home.

Option 3: Summerville loads with Town equipment. Waste Pro provides litter control. Waste Pro contracts a third party hauler with walking floor trailer to transport the material to Sunoco in Columbia. This would cost $1.25 a month per home.



Right now homeowners are paying $8.50 per month, an annual $102 Solid Waste Collection Fee from approximately 15,000 properties which results in an annual revenue of approximately $1,530,000 for the Town.



Waste Pro's rate is currently $8.48 per unit per month. Cornette said in January 2017, Waste Pro's monthly rate will increase to $8.73 per unit per month, which will create an annual shortfall of $41,400 by using 15,000 units.



Berkeley County is also working towards developing a facility that would possibly accept recycling materials as soon as summer 2017.

The committee decided to the discussion and will readdress the recycling issue at the next meeting.



Cornette was also asked to looking into an "opt out" option with Waste Pro for residents who do not wish to pay more SWCFs to single stream recycling.

Copyright 2016 WCSC. All Rights Reserved.

