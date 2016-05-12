Disabled military veterans play golf through PGA partnership

Lowcountry military veterans will be honored and given professional golf lessons at the Golf Club at Wescott in North Charleston Thursday.



The PGA and local philanthropists want to break barriers and get veterans back into the lifelong game with the first event to form to their club.



Roughly 150 golfers will be in the field with more than a dozen Helping our Patriots Everywhere (HOPE) participants.

There will also be a clinic taught by Anthony Netto, a paraplegic who can drive the ball over 300 yards from a paramobile, a special wheelchair designed to help disabled golfers keep playing.



There are nearly 22 million military veterans around the nation, and more than 3 million of them are disabled. Dozens of them live in the Lowcountry.



The benefit will start before 11 a.m. at the Golf Club at Wescott Plantation.

