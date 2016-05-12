Mt. Pleasant Police searching for armed robbery suspect

The Mount Pleasant Police Department is working to identify a suspect in an armed robbery to a gas station on Mathis Ferry Road.

According to a statement from the police department, officers believe the suspect committed an armed robbery at the Circle K on the 1190 block of Mathis Ferry Road.

"The suspect demanded cash and cigarettes and threatened to shoot the clerk," the statement reads.

Anyone with information about this crime is asked to call Det. Fey in the Investigations Bureau at 843-884-4176. Callers who wish to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 843-554-1111, submit a tip through our smartphone application, or submit a tip here.

