Officials: New plant bringing hundreds of jobs to Berkeley County

Hundreds of new jobs are on their way to Berkeley County.

Officials announced a leader in the worldwide rubber and plastic recycling industries will be renovating a site on Ravenell Drive in St. Stephen.

Viva™ Smarter Green Products will make goods for export to China.

Initially, the company will hire 200 employees and invest $28 million into the industrial site.

Officials say they could one day employ up to 384 people and invest $45 million into the site.

The plant will start hiring employees in October. They plan to open in 2017.

