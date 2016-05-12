Quantcast

Officials: New plant bringing hundreds of jobs to Berkeley Count - Live5News.com | Charleston, SC | News, Weather, Sports

Officials: New plant bringing hundreds of jobs to Berkeley County

(Source: VIVA Smarter Green Products) (Source: VIVA Smarter Green Products)
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC (WCSC) -

Hundreds of new jobs are on their way to Berkeley County.

Officials announced a leader in the worldwide rubber and plastic recycling industries will be renovating a site on Ravenell Drive in St. Stephen. 

Viva™ Smarter Green Products will make goods for export to China.

Initially, the company will hire 200 employees and invest $28 million into the industrial site. 

Officials say they could one day employ up to 384 people and invest $45 million into the site. 

The plant will start hiring employees in October. They plan to open in 2017.

Copyright 2016 WCSC. All Rights Reserved. 

Powered by Frankly