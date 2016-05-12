Cause of Citadel Beach House fire undetermined, fire chief says

The cause of a fire that damaged the Citadel Beach Club is undetermined, the Isle Of Palms fire chief said Thursday.

The fire that broke out early Sunday morning, heavily damaged the club.

Chief Ann Graham said she hopes to have more information about a possible cause next week.

Investigators say two people were inside when the fire broke out, but escaped unharmed.

The beach house is rented out by the Citadel for wedding receptions and other functions.

The Citadel says the venue will be closed indefinitely.

Thirty five events that were scheduled at the facility between now and the end of summer had to be canceled, according to Citadel officials.

