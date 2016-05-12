5 Around Town: A healthy start to your weekend with nutritious food crawl, 5K

There's no shortage of things to do this weekend!

If you're planning to get out and about, there are plenty of opportunities to do so, in this week's 5 Around Town. Let's begin with a fun race to kick off your weekend!



Healthy Lifestyle Jamboree and Reggae 5K Run/Walk



Healthy Lifestyle Network presents its Annual Healthy Lifestyle Jamboree and Reggae 5K Run/Walk on Saturday!



Fun Run/Walk is from Arthur Christopher Community center and ends at Hampton Park. Race starts at 8:30 am and goes three times on the outer loop to the sounds of reggae music!



If you register to run the race, you get a T-shirt and medals and prizes will be awarded to the winners.



A Jamboree featuring sessions on nutrition and physical activities will follow the race. The jamboree includes a including nutrition workshop, African dance, Salsa, Tai Chi and a Celebrity Basketball Tournament!

Lunch will be included. More information can be found here.



The Kale Whale's, Veggie Crawl



Take an inside look at fresh, local, plant-based cuisine, downtown Charleston at the The Kale Whale's "Veggie Crawl."



This food tour will take you on a walk to different locations, where you can sample vegan meals!



Ticket includes sample portions at 4-5 of Charleston's culinary gems, an informational packet, and a walk through an up-and-coming corner of town. For more information, go here.



5th annual Push-Up & Up Challenge



The 5th annual Push-Up & Up Challenge is happening this Saturday in Marion Square! The challenge raises money for Communities In Schools in Marion Square.



Teams of six will compete against each other to see who can complete the most push-ups in 30 minutes. There are three divisions: Competitive, Open, and High School.



The event will also include vendors, prizes, and a DJ. You can register as an individual or a team for the challenge. More information can be found here.



