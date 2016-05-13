Bond on previous charge revoked for teen accused of shooting, killing Park Circle bartender

Bond for a previous drug charge has been revoked for one of the teens accused of robbing and killing a North Charleston bartender.

Naomi Nation, secretary for Ninth Judicial Circuit Solicitor Scarlett Wilson, said a bond revocation hearing scheduled for Friday was cancelled because the necessary officials already consented to revoking his bond.



De'Andre Murphy is charged with the April murder of Eric Brantley.

Investigators say Brantley had just finished his shift at the Sparrow bar in Park Circle when the Murphy and another teen robbed and killed him. Murphy is also charged with armed robbery and the possession of a deadly weapon during the commission of a violent crime for the Park Circle shooting.



According to the court, Friday's 9 a.m. hearing is also a request to revoke his bond from a crime prior to the shooting. If his bond is revoked, the court felt he violated conditions and will remain in jail.



North Charleston Police say Murphy was accompanied by his friend Jahmal Green.

According to an affidavit, surveillance video shows Green and Murphy come out of a white Dodge Durango and fire multiple shots at the victim, killing him, before leaving the scene.

Police arrested the two women they say were also in that vehicle. Detectives say Victoria Deas drove the vehicle while London Maybank was a passenger.

Investigators have continued to search for Green since the shooting and say the search in ongoing.



Anyone with information about Green should contact North Charleston police at 843-554-5700 or Crime Stoppers at 843-554-1111.

