TUNE IN NOW: U.S. Department of Justice launching official review of North Charleston Police Department

Here are our top stories. Catch these headlines and more on Live 5 News at 5 a.m.
1. U.S. Department of Justice to review North Charleston Police Department
The U.S. Justice Department is launching an official review of the police department in North Charleston, where a former officer faces state and federal charges in the shooting death of unarmed motorist Walter Scott. Read more.
2. Lawmakers to meet Tuesday to discuss roads funding
Members of a House Ways and Means subcommittee are scheduled to meet Tuesday afternoon to discuss Senate bill 12-58, which is designed to make more than $2 billion in funding for road repairs and bridge replacements. Read more.
3. Leaders at SC State prepare for meeting with SACS in June
Leaders at South Carolina State are hoping for good news when they meet with the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools. Read more.
Copyright 2016 WCSC. All Rights Reserved.
JetBlue says another plane is on the way to Charleston International Airport hours after an earlier flight was forced to make an emergency landing in the Holy City.More >>
JetBlue says another plane is on the way to Charleston International Airport hours after an earlier flight was forced to make an emergency landing in the Holy City.More >>
A judge denied bond Friday for the man accused of shooting a woman in the head.More >>
A judge denied bond Friday for the man accused of shooting a woman in the head.More >>
The power is back on for more than 3,500 SCE&G customers after a car crashed into a utility pole.More >>
The power is back on for more than 3,500 SCE&G customers after a car crashed into a utility pole.More >>
A blaze reported in Mount Pleasant turned out to be a false alarm, a fire official says.More >>
A blaze reported in Mount Pleasant turned out to be a false alarm, a fire official says.More >>
Sheriff Leroy Ravenell announced that eight subjects have been arrested in Orangeburg County on various drug distribution charges by a unit made up of county, state, and federal agents.More >>
Sheriff Leroy Ravenell announced that eight subjects have been arrested in Orangeburg County on various drug distribution charges by a unit made up of county, state, and federal agents.More >>