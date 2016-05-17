TUNE IN NOW: U.S. Department of Justice launching official review of North Charleston Police Department

Here are our top stories. Catch these headlines and more on Live 5 News at 5 a.m.

1. U.S. Department of Justice to review North Charleston Police Department

The U.S. Justice Department is launching an official review of the police department in North Charleston, where a former officer faces state and federal charges in the shooting death of unarmed motorist Walter Scott. Read more.

2. Lawmakers to meet Tuesday to discuss roads funding

Members of a House Ways and Means subcommittee are scheduled to meet Tuesday afternoon to discuss Senate bill 12-58, which is designed to make more than $2 billion in funding for road repairs and bridge replacements. Read more.

3. Leaders at SC State prepare for meeting with SACS in June

Leaders at South Carolina State are hoping for good news when they meet with the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools. Read more.

