Women, child identified in fatal Ravenel shooting

The Charleston County Sheriff's Office says additional murder charges will be filed against the suspect in Tuesday's fatal shooting in Ravenel.

Deputies say they arrived to a single-wide mobile home in Ravenel to find a four-month-old baby crying with his head covered by a blue blanket, and two women and a child on the floor, suffering gunshot wounds.(Source: WCSC)

Armani Mungin, 8, is one of the victims officals say was fatally shot by Kenneth Ancrum (Source: Shemika Champion)

Betty Mungin, 55, is one of the victims officials say was fatally shot by Kenneth Ancrum (Source: Shemika Champion)

Alexis Mungin, 29, is one of the victims officials say was fatally shot by Kenneth Ancrum. (Source: Facebook)

Betty Mungin, 55, Alexis Mungin, 29 and pregnant, and Armani Mungin, eight years old, were fatally shot in a mobile home on Savannah Highway. One other woman, who officials say was the suspect’s girlfriend, is expected to survive.

Deputies have charged 23-year-old Kenneth Ancrum with three counts of murder, one count of attempted murder and possession of a firearm during a violent crime.

“[Alexis] was pregnant with a set of twins,” said Latoya Murray, of Ravenel.

Murray worked with Alexis at a hotel in West Ashley, and lived around the corner from the family.

She said Alexis was carrying twin girls, but the coroner's office has not yet confirmed that.

"She was in her last term,” she added. “She was really far along."

Several people who live in the Ravenel Mobile Home park said what happened Tuesday has shaken the entire community.

"Nobody knows [what happened], and we just want answers,” Murray said. “That's it. He didn't have to do this. He really didn't."

"This guy is out here and he's got this girl, and he's shooting his gun, and she's down on the ground,” said a man who called 911. “Now he's dragging her by her hair down the street."

911 calls describe the scene that unfolded Tuesday afternoon. Sheriff's deputies identified the man dragging the woman as Kenneth Ancrum. The woman is his girlfriend who suffered a gunshot wound to the leg, but survived.

"She says she begged him not to shoot them," said another 911 caller.

In another 911 call, the caller tells dispatchers a witness was able to escape the home unharmed, and appears to tell the neighbor her entire family was murdered.

"They were just so nice,” said Catherine Hunter, of Ravenel who lived behind the home. “You never think something like that would happen to nice people."

"It's just heartless… it’s cruel," Murray added.

The Sheriff's Office said Armani attended E.B. Ellington Elementary School.

Murray said Armani was the daughter of Alexis, and Alexis was the daughter of Betty.

"It's just a real heartbreaking situation,” she said.

Woman who worked with Alexis tells me Betty (victim) was Alexis' mother and Armani's grandmother. — Karina Bolster (@KRBolster) May 18, 2016

Shortly before 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, deputies with the Charleston County Sheriff's Office responded to the 5000 block of Savannah Highway in reference to a report of shots fired and possibly a domestic related disturbance.

A deputy spotted and stopped Ancrum as he was trying to drive out of the main entrance of the mobile home park with the surviving victim.

“He shot me,” the woman said, motioning toward Ancrum, before saying there were more victims inside one of the mobile homes.

Ancrum was put in handcuffs and told to lay on the ground at gunpoint. Deputies found a black pistol and a knife on his person.

Deputies went inside the mobile home to find a four-month-old baby crying with his head covered by a blue blanket, and two women and a child on the floor, suffering gunshot wounds.

While some officers processed the scene, another comforted and fed the infant in the backseat of a patrol car before handing him off to victims’ advocates.

"South Carolina is ranked worst in the nation for deadly violence against women," said Charleston County Council chairman Elliot Summey Tuesday in a call to end the epidemic. "We rank first among states for women murdered by men."

A spokesperson with Charleston County School District says a team of guidance counselors and psychologists are on scene at E.B. Ellington Elementary Wednesday, where Armani Mungin attended school.

Bible on dash of one of the cars in front of the home. It's opened to Isaiah 9 - "To Us A Child is Born". #chsnews pic.twitter.com/PWCn14LN0Q — Karina Bolster (@KRBolster) May 18, 2016

Sheila Williams, Deputy Coroner with the Charleston County Coroner's Office, says more information will be released about the victims on Thursday.

"This will give us time to further our investigation, including the completion of all autopsies and provide the families with those details," she said in a statement.

Ancrum is slated to have a bond hearing Wednesday at 2 p.m.

