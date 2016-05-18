Officers respond to armed robbery at Mount Pleasant gas station

Officers responded to an armed robbery at a gas station in Mount Pleasant early Wednesday morning.

According to an incident report, a man in black clothing entered a Circle K on the 1190 block of Mathis Ferry Road before 3 a.m. and demanded money with his hand under his shirt as if he was holding a weapon.

A clerk gave him an unknown amount of cash and the man fled toward the woods near the gas station.

According to the agency, the Circle K was also robbed on Thursday, May 12, when a suspect demanded cash and cigarettes and threatened to shoot a clerk.

Officials say the case is still active.

