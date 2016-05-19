Dorchester County Fire briefs community ahead of operation changes in Knightsville-Jedburg

In less than eight months, there will be a changing of the guard as Dorchester Fire Rescue begins to operate in the Knighstville-Jedburg areas.



In 2015, Dorchester County voted to not to renew a contract with the Old Fort Fort Department in the 209 Tax District.



The changes came to reduce costs.



Dorchester County Fire Rescue officials will hold a community briefing Thursday evening to inform the community on the impending changes to their fire protection. According to a news release, the briefing will give the public the nuts and bolts on operations, finances and insurance services.



Right now there are three Old Fort Fire Stations serving the Knightsville-Jedburg areas. By January 18, 2017, the station in the Ponds neighborhood and on Highway 78 will be run be Dorchester County Fire. The station located on Orangeburg Road is expected to close.



The community briefing will be at 6:30 p.m. at Knightsville Elementary in Summerville.

Copyright 2016 WCSC. All Rights Reserved.

















