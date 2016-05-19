Mount Pleasant named the nation's 10th fastest-growing city

The U.S. Census Bureau has named Mount Pleasant the 10th fastest-growing city in the nation in 2015.

The agency says the town of Mount Pleasant saw a 4.7 percent increase in population in 2015, adding up to 81,317 people.

With a 7.8 percent increase, Georgetown, TX was named the fastest-growing city in the country. Five Texas cities made the top 15.

Only incorporated areas with populations of 50,000 or more by July 1, 2014 were considered, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.

