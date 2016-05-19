Mother charged with neglect over delay in reporting missing daughter

An Andrews woman has been charged with unlawful neglect of a child after failing to report her 14-year-old daughter was missing in a timely manner, officials say.

Antoinette Harley was arrested Tuesday, seven days after daughter — last seen in Andrews — was found in Augusta, Georgia with a man and two women.

She has since been released on bond.

According to the Williamsburg County Sheriff's Office, law enforcement was notified on May 9 that the teen had been missing since May 6.

Williamsburg County officials say Harley’s failure to report her daughter missing in a timely manner delayed her being located.

When the teen was missing, investigators said she was believed to be "in imminent danger" and said they had reason to believe she was being held against her will.

According to an affidavit released Thursday, the 14-year-old "engaged in sex with the man" and was beaten by him when she said she wanted to leave, or attempted to leave.

Her daughter will remain with the Department of Social Services pending an investigation.

Officials said an Amber Alert wasn't issued because they believed the teen left on her own will.

