Deputies: Man robbed of phone, shot in Kingstree

The Williamsburg County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a man was robbed at gunpoint and shot Wednesday.

According to a statement released from the agency, an 18-year-old victim was rushed to a hospital with a gunshot wound around 9:36 p.m.

Investigators say the man had his phone taken before being shot. The victim is expected to survive.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call 843-355-6381, ext. 4537.

