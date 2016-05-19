Firefighters working to determine cause of W. Ashley house fire

Fire investigators have located the point of origin of a West Ashley house fire but have not yet identified a cause.

The Red Cross is helping a West Ashley family after a house fire Thursday afternoon on Wayah Drive in a neighborhood off Glenn McConnell Parkway.

The fire is believed to have begun on the enclosed rear porch of the home where investigators discovered electrical extension cords, power taps, and electrical equipment, according to Charleston Fire Department Chief Fire Marshal Mike Julazedah. The cause has not been determined because of the extent of the damage, he said.

Firefighters located the family's two St. Bernard dogs in the home and removed them, Julazedah said. The dogs did not survive the fire, but no other injuries were reported, he said.

According to Charleston County Dispatch, firefighters were called to a home on the 1600-block of the street at 1:06 p.m.

Red Cross officials say they are assisting three adults and two children following the fire.

Smoke and flames were seen coming from the roof of the home.

The City of Charleston and St. Andrews fire departments responded to the blaze.

