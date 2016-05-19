A fun run and a car show for the family to enjoy in this week's 5 Around Town

You have a lot of opportunities to get out and about and enjoy the Lowcountry in this week's 5 Around Town!

Inaugural Mental Health 5K Fun Run/Walk



Start off your Saturday the healthy way at the Mental Health Fun Run/Walk!



The run is a collaborative event involving area providers of mental health services. The money raised from entry fees will be donated to Mental Health HEROES, which provides mental health services to those who can't afford to pay on their own.



The run is taking place at Laurel Hill Plantation in Mt. Pleasant. Entry fee for adults is $25. Kids 10 and under run for free. Race begins at 8:30 am and ends at 12:30 pm. To register, and for more information, go here.



Ashley River Baptist Church Youth Missions Car Show



If you're a car, motorcycle or truck lover, then you don't want to miss the Ashley River Baptist Church Youth Missions Car Show!



The show will feature a variety of automobiles, new and old! Funds from the show will go towards youth missions at Ashley River Baptist Church.



You can enjoy the event this Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., with an alternate date of Saturday, May 28, in case of rain.



In addition to the cars there will also be food, music and games!



Spectators get in for free. If you want to enter the competition, the entry fee is $20. More information can be found here.



The Bikelaw CCA Regional Criterium Championships at Park Circle



Cyclists are gearing up for the third annual CCA Criterium championship races happening this Saturday and Sunday!



The championships are being put on by Lowcountry Racing and Brown-Glaws Contractors in North Charleston's Olde Village.



The Carolinas Cycling Association Criterium will include professional and amateur cyclists competing in 22 scheduled races over the two days. Races are scheduled from 8 a.m. to approximately 5 p.m. both days.



The races in the Olde Village will be on a different course each day and you can register to participate online. More information can be found here.

Run Forrest Run 5K Race

Fans of the Charleston RiverDogs can lace up their running shoes and head to Joseph P. Riley, Jr. Park for the 13th Annual Run Forrest Run 5K Race Saturday, May 21 at 4 p.m. before the RiverDogs game against the Columbia Fireflies.

The rain-or-shine race benefits the Singleton Memorial Fund in memory, Sharonda Coleman-Singleton, one of the nine victims shooting at Emanuel AME Church. The fund was created to pay for Singleton's educational expenses at Charleston Southern University, and it is Chris's wish that any remaining funds be applied to the planned CSU Baseball enrichment center in memory of his mother.

Late registration and walk-up after May 18 is $35. T-shirts will be available while supplies last.

Additional game tickets are $8 each and can be purchased online with your race registration, or in person at packet pick-up.

Race packets may be picked up on Friday, May 20 at Fleet Feet Sports in Mt. Pleasant from noon until 6 p.m. On-site registration and packet pick-up on race day is 2 pm until 3:45 pm at The Joe prior to the 4 p.m. race start, event organizers say.

Registration forms are available online at RileyParkEvents.com or GoRaceProductions.com. For more information, please contact Kristen Wolfe at 843-577-DOGS (3647).



