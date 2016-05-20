9/11 Never Forget mobile exhibit to set up at Patriots Point

The 9/11 Never Forget mobile exhibit will roll into the Lowcountry to honor the thousands who lost their lives in the terror attacks.



The high-tech 53-foot tractor trailer unfolds into a memorial of the attacks. Organizers say it's a teaching tool for the whole family with document videos, first responder radio transmissions and steel beams from the Twin Towers.



The tours will be lead by New York City firefighters.



The exhibit was started by a family of a New York Firefighter who died while serving on September 11, 2001.



The exhibit will arrive in good fashion, lead by a procession of Lowcountry first responders. They'll stop in North Charleston, then make their way to Patriots Point, and start setting up for a 3:30 p.m. opening ceremony.



Friday's ceremony is open to the general public. The ceremony will be followed by the opening of the exhibit for first responders only.



The 9/11 Never Forget mobile exhibit will be open to everyone Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.



Admissions at Patriots Point is free. Parking will cost $5.

