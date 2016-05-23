Housing and Safety Board to decide the future of the Flats at Mixson

The future of a North Charleston apartment complex is up in the air.



North Charleston's Public Safety and Housing Board will meet Monday evening to decide the next step for the Flats at Mixson, whether it be to repair the structural issues or demolish the building located of Durant Ave.



By May 31, residents have to be out of their apartments. The property owners sent them a letter,saying must leave because of structural issues.



According to the apartment complex's engineer, the property has prolonged water damage. The engineer also says the buildings have some design problems and are not safe for the more than 200 tenants.



Residents say they noticed issues for sometime and were not surprised to learn of the extent of the damage. However, they were surprised to get the notice lo leave.



Right now, complex owners and North Charleston officials say there is no immediate danger to the buildings.



The City's Public Safety and Housing Board will meet at 5 p.m. at North Charleston City Hall.

