Firefighters respond to truck in flames on Hwy 17 North

MOUNT PLEASANT, SC (WCSC) -

A southbound lane on Highway 17 North in Mount Pleasant has been reopened after firefighters extinguished a truck fire Monday morning. 

According to Charleston County Consolidated Dispatch, the vehicle was in front of Boone Hall Plantation. 

It has since been cleared from the scene. 

