2,000-acre controlled burn causing heavy smoke in parts of the Lowcountry

A large controlled burn near the Francis Marion National Forrest has been causing heavy smoke over parts of the Lowcountry this week.

Charleston Fire officials say they received more than 25 smoke complaints related to the burn overnight Monday.

"The smoke appears to be related to a 2,000-acre controlled burn near Highway 41 and Halfway Creek Road," a statement from Chief Fire Marshal Michael Julazedeh reads. "Citizens are encouraged to call 911 to report an emergency, but to understand that a consistent smoke odor or consistent haze may be present through the morning hours from the controlled burn activity."

According to the Francis Marion National Forrest website, the Boggy Head Rife Range off of Bishop Road will be closed Wednesday and Thursday because of the prescribed burn.

SC-41 at Bethera Road was blocked Wednesday morning due to smoke on the road but has since been reopened, Highway Patrol says.

