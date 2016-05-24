New findings on potential West Ashley aquatics center to be released

The City of Charleston will release the findings of a recent study regarding the potential location, construction, operation and maintenance of a major, three-pool aquatics complex Monday.



The city allocated funding for this study in late 2015.



City officials hired the architectural firm of LS3P and aquatics consultant Counsilman-Hunsaker to look deeper into the project.



According to a release sent to Live 5 News, several city council members are beginning to put a funding plan together. Leaders also say with the support of the public and the aquatics community, "such a facility holds tremendous promise and benefit for the greater Charleston region."



The findings will be released in a community meeting at Bishop Gadsden,1873 Camp Rd., at 3:15 p.m.

