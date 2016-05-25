Charleston Metro Chamber of Commerce to host State of the Military address

Military officials will announce the state of the Lowcountry's military facilities and personnel Wednesday morning. The event, held by the Charleston Metro Chamber of Commerce, will give the latest information of Joint Base Charleston and the other military facilities to chamber members.



According to the Chamber of Commerce, military installations inject more than $11 billion into the local economy each year. The thousands of personnel hold some of the strongest buying power in the state.



Joint Base Charleston's deputy commander, Capt. Timothy Sparks will be the featured speaker for the event. Panelists will include officials from SPAWAR, the U.S. Coast Guard, and U.S. Navy.



The State of the Military is part of the Charleston Metro Chamber of Commerce's quarterly meetings of membership series State of the Region.

