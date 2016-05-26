Hurricane symposium aims to prepare families, businesses for upcoming season

The official start of Atlantic Hurricane season is right around the corner and area professionals will meet to discuss how government, businesses and families can better prepare for and recover from severe weather.



The "Kicking Off Hurricane Preparedness Season" symposium provides tips and resources to better equip residents in times of disaster.



Ray Farmer, the director of South Carolina's Department of Insurance, will make the keynote address. Farmer will be joined by engineers, weather scientists and disaster relief specialists.

The American Red Cross says preparedness is your best protection. "Create a hurricane evacuation plan with members of your household. Planning and

practicing your evacuation plan minimizes confusion and fear during the event," the organization's website reads.



The event takes places in The Citadel's Buyer auditorium Thursday at 11:30 a.m.

Event organizers say they will present their annual $100,000 Travelers Excellence in Community Resilience Award to All Hands Volunteers, a nonprofit that helps communities around the world rebuild after natural disasters. According to a news release, All Hands Volunteers plans to use the grant to strengthen storm-damaged areas of South Carolina.

