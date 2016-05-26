Deputies: MD murder suspects could be in Southeast

wo suspects in an 81-year-old Maryland woman’s murder could be in the Southeast. (Source: Washington County, MD Sheriff's Office)

Two suspects in an 81-year-old Maryland woman’s murder are on the run, and could be in South Carolina, Georgia or Florida, officials say.

Family members found Margaret Rose McAllister’s body inside a home in Hancock, Maryland the night of Friday, May 20.

Crystal Stanley, 39, and Jerry Smith, Jr., 42, face murder, robbery and assault charges in connection with the case.

Anybody with information on their location is asked to contact either the Washington County Sheriff’s Office at 240-313-2170 or a law enforcement agency in their area.

Copyright 2016 WCSC. All Rights Reserved.