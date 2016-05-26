Memorial Day Weekend fun for the entire family in this weeks' 5 around Town

It's Memorial day weekend and the Lowcountry will be bustling with events to keep you busy!



If you're planning to get out and about.. We've got you covered!



Spoleto and Piccolo Spoleto festivals



The Spoleto and Piccolo Spoleto Festivals begin this weekend!



The Spoleto Festival is internationally recognized as America's premier Arts Festival!



The festival showcases artists, in opera; theater; dance and much more from around the world.



Piccolo Spoleto features well known artists and emerging artists primarily from the Southeast.



For seventeen days, Piccolo Spoleto and Spoleto fill historic Charleston with theatrical and artistic events for the entire community. The shows are taking place at various times and locations this weekend. For more information visit: https://spoletousa.org/



The Atlantic Cup



The Atlantic Cup is the longest and toughest offshore race spanning the east coast... and this Saturday the first leg of the Atlantic Cup will begin in Charleston!



The race showcases some of the top -Class 40- sailors in the U.S. and world as they compete in the 3-leg event.



The overall winner of all 3 legs will be crowned Atlantic Cup Champion.



The race starts Saturday May 28th at noon at the Charleston Maritime Center.



This year, the teams of two will race three legs with stopovers also in New York City and Portland. More information can be found here: http://www.atlanticcup.org/





Miracle Cruise-in Open Auto Show

The Miracle Cruise-in Open Auto Show is happening Saturday at the North Charleston Sam's Club.



The 4th Annual auto show is free to spectators and there will be live music, food, drinks, face painting for kids, a bake sale and more!



There is a twenty dollar fee to register to showcase your car at the show.



There are multiple categories and prizes for the winners!



Proceeds benefit the MUSC Children's Hospital. For more information visit: http://www.lowcountrymusclecar.com/mci2016/



