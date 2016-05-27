Power restored for hundreds in Dorchester County

The lights are back on for hundreds in Dorchester County Friday morning.

According to SCE&G, at least 248 of their customers woke up in the dark after a car hit a pole on Travelers Boulevard.

SCE&G representative Kim Asbill says the outage started around 2:30 p.m. Power was restored for all of their customers by 7 a.m.

The SCE&G website mentions the following safety tips for when your power goes out:

Do not connect a portable generator to a home’s electrical system. Always use caution when operating a portable generator and be sure it is properly grounded before use. Improper use can injure electrical utility workers as a result of "feedback" to the electrical distribution systems. Connect equipment directly to the outlets on the generator. Only use approved and properly sized power cords.

Operate generators outside, away from flammable objects and do not run in unvented spaces without windows or cross-ventilation. Odorless and colorless carbon monoxide gas from gas-fueled heaters and generators can build up; resulting in injury or death.

Turn off or disconnect any appliances, equipment or electronics you were using when the power went out. When power comes back on, surges or spikes can damage equipment.

Do not touch downed or sparking power lines and keep everyone away. Report downed power lines by calling 1-888-333-4465.

When the Power Comes Back On

Check the temperature of your food. Throw away any food that has been exposed to temperatures above 40° F (4° C) for 2 hours or more, or any food with an unusual odor, color or texture.

