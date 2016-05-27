Quantcast

Power restored for hundreds in Dorchester County - Live5News.com | Charleston, SC | News, Weather, Sports

Power restored for hundreds in Dorchester County

(Source: SCE&G) (Source: SCE&G)
DORCHESTER COUNTY, SC (WCSC) -

The lights are back on for hundreds in Dorchester County Friday morning.

According to SCE&G, at least 248 of their customers woke up in the dark after a car hit a pole on Travelers Boulevard. 

SCE&G representative Kim Asbill says the outage started around 2:30 p.m. Power was restored for all of their customers by 7 a.m. 

The SCE&G website mentions the following safety tips for when your power goes out:

  • Do not connect a portable generator to a home’s electrical system. Always use caution when operating a portable generator and be sure it is properly grounded before use. Improper use can injure electrical utility workers as a result of "feedback" to the electrical distribution systems. Connect equipment directly to the outlets on the generator. Only use approved and properly sized power cords.
  • Operate generators outside, away from flammable objects and do not run in unvented spaces without windows or cross-ventilation. Odorless and colorless carbon monoxide gas from gas-fueled heaters and generators can build up; resulting in injury or death.
  • Turn off or disconnect any appliances, equipment or electronics you were using when the power went out. When power comes back on, surges or spikes can damage equipment.
  • Do not touch downed or sparking power lines and keep everyone away. Report downed power lines by calling 1-888-333-4465.

When the Power Comes Back On

Check the temperature of your food. Throw away any food that has been exposed to temperatures above 40° F (4° C) for 2 hours or more, or any food with an unusual odor, color or texture.

Copyright 2016 WCSC. All Rights Reserved. 

Powered by Frankly