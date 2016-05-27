Potential tropical storm an 'annoyance for the holiday weekend'

Friday could be our last day of sunshine this week as a tropical or subtropical storm threatens to develop in the Atlantic.

As of Friday morning, the National Hurricane Center says there is a 90 percent chance of a tropical or subtropical cyclone forming within the next 48 hours.

The Lowcountry will see scattered showers on Saturday. The showers could become more wide spread on Sunday and Monday.

The Air Force will send a Hurricane Hunter aircraft to investigate the system. If the winds are strong enough, they will choose to classify it as either a depression, or a tropical or subtropical storm.

Experts say should the system develop into a tropical storm, it would be named Tropical Storm Bonnie.

Dangerous rip currents and breezy conditions along the coast line are expected.

“It’s not a great weekend to be at the beach,” said Meteorologist Emily Gracey. “We’re not talking about a hurricane, but certainly an annoyance for the holiday weekend.”

