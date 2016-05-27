SCE&G puts crews on stand-by as tropical storm threatens to develop

As of Friday morning, the National Hurricane Center says there is a 90 percent chance of tropical or subtropical cyclone forming within the next 48 hours. (Source: National Hurricane Center)

South Carolina Electric & Gas is monitoring the weekend weather forecast as a tropical or subtropical storm threatens to develop in the Atlantic.

According to a statement on Facebook, the power company has put a team of company crews from inland areas on standby for mobilization to the South Carolina coast in case there are outages on Sunday and Monday.

Higher-ups at SCE&G don't expect the weather to be a serious problem for them, but have the crews on standby just to stay on the safe side.

"We're getting prepared in case it's necessary," SCE&G representative Kim Asbill said Friday. "We're always prepared, but we're mobilizing additional inland crews to respond to the coast as needed."

As of Friday morning, the National Hurricane Center says there is a 90 percent chance of a tropical or subtropical cyclone forming within the next 48 hours.

The system is heading toward the Southeast Coast, from Georgia to North Carolina. The Lowcountry will see scattered showers on Monday, and possibly even more rain on Sunday and Monday.

Dangerous rip currents and breezy conditions along the coast line are expected. Experts say should the system develop into a tropical storm, it would be named Tropical Storm Bonnie.

