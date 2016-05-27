Dog taken from North Charleston returns home thanks to microchip

Pee-Dee, pictured getting a bath, was found in North Carolina and returned to her North Charleston owner thanks to a microchip. (Source: Charleston Animal Society)

The Charleston Animal Society says thanks to a microchip, a dog taken from her North Charleston neighborhood is back with her owner after being found more than a three-hour drive away.

Pee-Dee, a staffordshire-terrier mix, was taken from the Chicora-Cherokee neighborhood, the Charleston Animal Society says.

The dog was found wandering alone in Asheville. The Animal Society believes she was dumped when they found out she was spayed and not able to be bred.

According to a press release, the Asheville Humane Society was able to contact her owner because she was microchipped.

“Then Asheville Humane took the extraordinary step of driving Pee-Dee all the way to North Charleston to be reunited on May 20,” the Charleston Animal Society said in a news release.

Pee-Dee's owner is an elderly woman who participates in the Charleston Animal Society's "Pets for Life" outreach program.

The dog sustained an eye injury while she was missing, according to the Charleston Animal Society. The animal shelter now helps take care of her needs.

Copyright 2016 WCSC. All Rights Reserved.