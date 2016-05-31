SCDPS: Seven killed on South Carolina Roads Memorial Day weekend

Seven people died on South Carolina roads during Memorial Day Weekend, according to the South Carolina Department of Public Safety. In 2015, eight traffic fatalities were recorded over the same holiday period.

Officials say there were no weather-related fatalities caused by Tropical Depression Bonnie.

As of May 30, 2016, 368 people have died on South Carolina highways this year. That includes 14 in Berkeley County, 14 in Charleston County and 10 in Dorchester County.

Through midnight May 30, 45 pedestrians died compared to 45 in 2015; 49 motorcyclists died compared to 51 in 2015; and ten bicyclists died compared to nine in 2015 on state roads and highways.



Copyright 2016 WCSC. All Rights Reserved.











