Group kicks off Alzheimer's & Brain Awareness Month with health event

Wednesday marks the beginning of Alzheimer's & Brain Awareness Month and the Alzheimer's Association, in partnership with Get America Moving, Move It! is putting on a "Healthy Living for Your Brain and Body" event.

The event will offer free activities, including chair yoga, day exercises, healthy snacks, nutritional facts, tips for promoting brain health and more.

All are welcome to join the activities and are encouraged to come dressed to work out.

Event organizers say Alzheimer’s cannot be prevented, but adopting healthy habits can reduce your risk of cognitive decline. Staying mentally active, engaging in regular physical activity and eating a healthy diet benefits your body and your brain. There is also some evidence people may benefit from staying socially engaged with friends, family and the community.



The event will be held Wednesday from 4:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m. at the Charleston Office of the Alzheimer's Association, 2090 Executive Hall Rd, Suite 130.



