Charleston County Public Library summer reading program kicks off June 1

The end of the school year means pool days and time with friends and family, but it's also a time to enjoy your local public library and their summer reading program.



Summer Reading kicks off June 1 at Charleston County Public Library and there are hundreds of free programs for children, teens and adults.

Upcoming events at CCPL locations this summer will feature magicians, plays, puppet shows, storytellers, concerts and even activities with live animals.

There will be thousands of prize incentives given out to local residents just for reading. Prizes include tickets to local attractions and sports events, gift cards, and more – all available through the generosity of local businesses.



Studies show that children who read during the summer are better prepared for the next school year and are less likely to regress in their reading comprehension.

Summer Reading is also a great way to address other known issues. One in three American children enter kindergarten without the basic skills needed, and most children never catch up. Children who complete quality early education programs do better in school and are less likely to d ropout, be arrested, repeat grades or require special education.



Visit www.ccpl.org/SummerReading for information about all three programs – children, young adult and adult – with a list of upcoming events, a recommended reading list for children in grades K-5 and all the special reading reward prizes for all age groups.

