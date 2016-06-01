Charleston Illumination Project to host prayer gathering at Mother Emanuel

Clergy from around the Lowcountry offering prayers of thanks and gratitude for the police at a prayer service earlier in May. (Source: WCSC)

A prayer gathering is scheduled Wednesday morning in hopes to better strengthen relationships between law enforcement and citizens.



The gathering is a group effort between the City of Charleston, police and the Charleston Police fund as part of the Illumination Project. The project is part of the city’s effort to build better bonds between the community and the police force, following the shooting at Mother Emanuel AME Church where nine parishioners were gunned down during evening Bible study.

Leaders say they hope to build trust and be seen as guardians instead of an outside force.



Rev. Spike Coleman of St. Andrews Presbyterian will offer a prayer to strengthen and heal. His prayer will be followed by a prayer for patience and perseverance, led by CPD’s Jessica Watkins.

As past prayer gatherings, the event will be wrapped up by a unity prayer lead by Anne Sbrocchi of Kahal Kadosh Beth Elohim.



The prayer gathering is part of a series of events scheduled throughout the year.

The last gathering filled St. John the Baptist Church on Broad Street, as the public offered prayers for strength and guidance for local, state and federal law enforcement.



Wednesday's event is set to last from 9 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. at Mother Emanuel AME Church, 110 Calhoun Street.



Organizers have scheduled the next prayer event for Tuesday, July 19 at 9 a.m. inside Mt. Zion AME, 5 Glebe Street.

Copyright 2016 WCSC. All Rights Reserved.