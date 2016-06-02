Wear orange campaign comes to Memorial Waterfont Park

When 15-year-old Hadiya Pendelton was shot and killed in 2013, one week after marching in President Barack Obama’s second inauguration parade, her south side Chicago high school friends chose to rise up against the gun violence epidemic in their neighborhood.

The teens wore orange to honor Pendelton and other gun violence victims. Their actions sparked a fever-pitch of support, birthing National Gun Violence Awareness Day’s “Wear Orange Campaign.”



Pendelton’s friends says they chose orange because that’s what hunters wear in the woods to protect themselves and other and that reflects the value of human life,” according to the Wear Orange Website.



Organizations in South Carolina and across the country are marking National Gun Violence Awareness Day with orange, making a point of no more gun violence.



Wear orange meet-ups will happen nationwide Thursday, filling concert venues, parks an lighting up landmarks.



In the Palmetto State, Bluffton, Greenville and Charleston are taking part in the movement. A wear-orange gathering will light up Memorial Waterfront Park, 99 Harry M. Hallman, Jr. Blvd, Mt Pleasant, SC 29464, at 6 p.m.



