Lively Project developers to recap plans in community meeting

A community meeting for a proposed development on James Island is set for Thursday evening.

The developer of the Lively Project will give residents and city leaders a recap of the project and get community feedback as they work to move

forward with the contentious project.



According to the Lively website, tonight's recap is the fourth and final scheduled community meeting.



The proposed mix-use development project is about 10 acres in size and is planned to sit near the intersection of Grimball and Folly Road.



The developer said the project will have a village-like setting, with three of the 10 acres designated for open space. Nearly 350 apartments, retail and restaurants are planned for the space along with two parking garages. Studio space for artists are in the works as well.



Opponents of the Lively Project say it would add to congestion to an already stuffed James Island. Residents tell Live 5 News they fear it will add traffic problems and lead to larger apartment communities.



The community meeting is scheduled for 7 p.m. at James Island Elementary.

