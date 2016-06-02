Man accused of robberies in Moncks Corner, Goose Creek arrested near MUSC

Investigators say a man suspected of robberies in Goose Creek and Moncks Corner on Wednesday has been arrested.

Alfred Singleton, Jr. was caught by Charleston Police near MUSC around 4 a.m. Thursday, Moncks Coroner Police Chief Ric Ollic says.

Officers said a man walked into the Church’s Chicken on Highway 52, handed an employee a note, demanded money and said he had a weapon in his pocket.

According to police, the employee did not give the suspect any money. MCPD officials say the suspect then fled.

Singleton was out on bond after being charged with armed robbery in May.

Officials with the Goose Creek Police Department say Singleton was also wanted for an armed robbery that happened the same day at a Speedway on 509 N. Goose Creek Boulevard.

According to police, Singleton committed the robbery then took off in a vehicle registered to him.

Investigators believe Singleton robbed the Speedway following his attempted robbery at Church's Chicken in Moncks Corner.

