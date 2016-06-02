Crash kills three Colleton County teens, sends one to hospital

Officials say three teens were found dead and one was flown to the hospital after trying to turn onto I-95's Exit 22, traveling over 100 miles per hour. (Source: Ridgeland Police Department)

Three Colleton County teens were killed in a crash after attending a high school graduation in Jasper County, officials say.

Jasper County Coroner L. Martin Sauls, III says Tykeem Johnson, 18, Jashawn Brown, 17, and Jakeem Pinckney, 18, died of "massive trauma" after an accident Wednesday night.

Ridgeland police say the teens were found dead on scene after they tried to turn on to I-95's Exit 22, traveling over 100 miles per hour. The vehicle went into a wooded area after the teens lost control, rolled numerous times and struck several trees, officials say.

One other teenager was airlifted to Savannah Memorial Hospital in critical condition.

"We, at Colleton County High School, are saddened by the loss of three of our recent students, Jakeem Pinckney, Jashawn Brown, and Tykeem Johnson," Principal Dr. Melissa Crosby said in a statement. She said the students "worked hard to accomplish their goals to graduate with the class of 2016" and said she "will forever cherish seeing their smiling faces as they proudly accepted their diplomas this past Saturday."

"Our thoughts and prayerful support goes out to all their families," Crosby said.

Johnson and Pinckney graduated from Colleton County High School less than a week ago, and Brown was set to cross the stage next year.

