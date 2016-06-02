Spoleto and Piccolo Spoleto, a Sweetgrass Festival and a Duck Race in this weeks' 5 Around Town.

This weekend and the Lowcountry will be bustling with events!

5 Around Town



Piccolo Spoleto and Spoleto Festival



The Spoleto and Piccolo Spoleto Festivals continue this weekend!

The Spoleto Festival is internationally recognized as America's premier Arts Festival!

The festival showcases artists, in opera; theater; dance and much more from around the world.

Piccolo Spoleto features well known artists and emerging artists primarily from the Southeast.

This weekend you can catch popular theatrical performances, like, "The Importance of Being Earnest", The Piccolo Spoleto festival at West Ashley High School and much more.

The shows are taking place at various times and locations this weekend. For show times, locations and ticket options visit: https://spoletousa.org/ and http://www.piccolospoleto.com/





Sweetgrass Festival



You don't want to miss this! Come out to Mt. pleasant this Saturday to celebrate the rich Gullah/Geechee heritage with food, fun, music and more with your community! The Sweetgrass Festival will start with a Gullah Geechee Seminar, focusing on the disparity in health and education.



From 12-7 pm at the Mt. Pleasant Waterfront Park there will be Local sweetgrass basket makers, artists & crafters, food vendors, gospel singers and much more! the festival is free. For more information visit: http://www.sweetgrassfestival.org/





10th Annual Rotary Charity Duck Race



The 10th Annual Rotary Charity Duck Race is back in Charleston this Saturday, and it's for a great cause.



The Duck Race will be held near Children's Park at the end of River Landing Drive on Daniel Island and begins around 9am . There will be face painting, jump castles, games, and other activities for children, including appearances by local sports team mascots.



For adults, the Duck Race Car show will be presented by the Coastal Carolina Corvette Club with approximately 20 classic cars to view. Food and beverages will be available for purchase.



The duck d rop will occur at 11am, where about Approximately 30,000 individually numbered rubber ducks will be d ropped into the Wando River from I-526 and race down the Wando to the finish line at the dock near Children's Park.The first duck across the finish line will win $10,000 for the person who adopted that lucky duck. And, people who adopt the next 10 ducks (places 2-11) will each win $1,000.



The proceeds from this event are used to fund Rotary community service programs locally and around the world. You can purchase a duck for ten dollars.



More information can be found here: http://www.charlestonduckrace.com/



