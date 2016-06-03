Three arrested in connection with Dorchester County vehicle break-ins

Deputies have arrested three people suspected of burglarizing vehicles in various neighborhoods in Dorchester County and the Town of Summerville.

According to the Dorchester County Sheriff's Office, Jari Smith, 20, of Ridgeville, Shenequa Young, 20, of Goose Creek, and Dayqwon Evans, 21 of Summerville were arrested Wednesday after a deputy noticed a strange light in a car parked in the Southern Magnolias neighborhood.

All three have been charged with breaking into and entering a vehicle. Smith also faces a charge of unlawfully carrying a gun and Evans has been charged with possession of a stolen firearm, in addition to unlawfully carrying a gun.

Later on Wednesday, deputies executed a search warrant at Evans' home and recovered items linked to multiple burglaries over the past few months, officials say.

Neighborhoods identified so far are Brookwood, Summer Glen, Plum Creek, Wentworth Hall, Bridlewood Farms, and Myers Mill in the Summerville/Ridgeville area.

Investigators say they are currently linking the "volumes" of evidence to case numbers and contacting victims.

"Many more charges are pending," a statement from the Sheriff's Office reads. "There may be other suspects."

