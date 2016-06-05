Deputies: Two shot in bathroom at Summerville IHOP

Dorchester County Sheriff's deputies are investigating after a shooting occurred at a restaurant on Dorchester Road Sunday.

Charleston County Dispatch says the call came in around 3:45 a.m.

According to deputies, two people were taken to an area hospital with gunshot wounds after an incident in the IHOP bathroom.

The shooting appears to be the result of a disagreement or fight between two groups of people, Captain Toney Phinney with Dorchester County says.

Phinney believes the shooting was a "two versus one" scenario. The third person involved fled the scene before deputies arrived.

The incident happened not far from the scene of a possible shooting that had Trolley Road at Travelers Boulevard blocked off early Sunday morning. The Dorchester County Sheriff's Office does not believe the incidents are related.

Restaurant employees say they are open Sunday.

This is a developing story.

