Rain, flooding, hail possible Sunday as depression threatens to form

Heavy downpours, gusty winds and moderate flooding are expected in the Lowcountry Sunday evening as another tropical depression threatens to develop. The National Weather Service says hail is even possible.

While partly sunny skies will be seen earlier Sunday, rain chances jump to 40 percent at 3 p.m. and 60 percent by 7 p.m.

A coastal flood advisory issued by the National Weather Service for starts at 7 o’clock and is expected to last until midnight. Meteorologist Sagay Galindo says road closures Sunday are possible as some of our low-lying areas become flooded with water.

The worst flooding usually happens within an hour before and after high tide, which will happen around 9:15 p.m. Galindo says tide levels are expected to be around 7.2 to 7.6 feet.

Highs Sunday will be around 90 degrees.

According to the National Weather Service, tropical low pressure is expected to develop across the eastern gulf of Mexico and push offshore of the Southeast coast early this week. The low could move close enough to the area to produce heavy rainfall and flooding over the next few days.

Other coastal hazards could occur, including a higher risk of rip currents.

The National Weather Service asks that you relay any reports including but not limited to large hail, damaging winds and flooding to the National Weather Service in Charleston at 1-888-383-2024.

