DOJ to meet with North Charleston community for police department review

The U.S. Department of Justice will meet with residents of North Charleston to discuss the city's police department, less than a month after announcing a review of the NCPD's practices and policies.



"The goal of the listening session is to elicit feedback from the community on how the North Charleston Police Department can improve trust and build relationships within the community," DOJ Community Oriented Policing Services (COPS) officials said in a release to Live 5 News.



The COPS Office and an independent assessment team are conducting the review with the North Charleston Police Department in a long-term process. COPS office Reps will discuss and answer questions related to the reform.



The meeting will run from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at the Alfred Williams Community Center, 4401 Durant Ave.

