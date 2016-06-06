Quantcast

Power back on for hundreds in Dorchester County - Live5News.com | Charleston, SC | News, Weather, Sports

breaking

Power back on for hundreds in Dorchester County

(Source: SCE&G) (Source: SCE&G)
SUMMERVILLE, SC (WCSC) -

The lights are back on for hundreds in Dorchester County Sunday morning. 

820 SCE&G customers were reportedly in the dark before 6 a.m. 

Power was restored by 7 a.m. 

Copyright 2016 WCSC. All Rights Reserved. 

Powered by Frankly