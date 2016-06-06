Deputies capture suspect in Summerville shooting

Authorities with the Summerville Police Department say they have captured a suspect accused of shooting two men on June 5.

Damon Riley was taken into custody earlier today.

On the morning of June 5, two victims of gunshot wounds showed up at an area hospital Sunday morning shortly after officers responded to a call of shots fired in the area of Trolley Road and Midland Parkway. The incident was called in around 3:40 a.m.

The victims identified Damon Riley of Ridgeville as the person responsible for the assault.

Riley was wanted for two counts of attempted murder and one count of possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime.

Not far from Trolley Road, Dorchester County deputies are investigating after two were shot in the bathroom of the IHOP on Dorchester Road early Sunday. Dorchester County officials do not believe the incidents are related.

