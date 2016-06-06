Prostitution sting nets five in North Charleston

The North Charleston Police Department has announced the arrests of five women after an undercover prostitution operation.

An undercover officer, posing as a "John," solicited sexual acts for money on Backpage.com, a statement from the North Charleston Police Department reads.

Kristina Cleveland, Deasia Pelzer, Traci Johnson, Melinda Legette and Breshay Isaac were arrested Friday at the Days Inn on West Montague Avenue. All face prostitution charges and have court dates scheduled for later this month.

Legette also had an outstanding warrant in Berkeley County.

