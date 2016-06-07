Video released of wanted man who escaped deputy after being tased

One person is in custody after drugs were found during a traffic stop in Goose Creek. Another is still on the run. (Source: WCSC)

Still from surveillance video from the incident. (Source: BCSO)

Still from surveillance video from the incident. (Source: BCSO)

Investigators in Berkeley County have released video of a wanted man who escaped a deputy after being tased following a traffic stop in Goose Creek.

Officials with the Berkeley County Sheriff's Office says a teenager is in custody and a man is on the run after drugs were found in a vehicle during a traffic stop.

The Berkeley County Sheriff's Office set up a perimeter and called in a canine unit after one of the suspects ran from a deputy on Howe Hall Road.

Officials say the deputy pulled the suspects over because their rear bumper was missing.

The deputy smelled marijuana when he asked one of the suspects to lower his window, according to the sheriff's office.

The suspect refused to step out of the car when asked, and crawled over his friend to get away when the deputy managed to taser him before losing his footing and falling backward.

That's when the suspect was able to escape.

Sheriff's Office spokesperson Chief Deputy Mike Cochran said the suspect was possibly armed.

"It is an active situation," Cochran said.

Deputies on scene told a Live 5 News crew they found 30 grams of weed, bags and a scale in the car.

The driver was charged with possession of marijuana with intent to distribute.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the suspect is asked to call the police.

Social media posts from the scene:

Traffic stop off Howe Hall Rd in G Creek. 1 suspect ran, 1 in custody. Weed, bags, scale found in car. #chsnews pic.twitter.com/Vtz7korkzT — Craig Live5 (@VideoCraig) June 7, 2016

Young man handcuffed on @BerkCoSheriff squad car. Officers have been searching for man who fled from traffic stop. pic.twitter.com/R4g5CpEqBt — Aaron Maybin (@Aaron_Maybin) June 7, 2016

The scene at a convenience store on Howe Hall Rd. K-9 used to locate possibly armed man who ran from a deputy. pic.twitter.com/qRuZRCV0aU — Aaron Maybin (@Aaron_Maybin) June 7, 2016

Copyright 2016 WCSC. All Rights Reserved.