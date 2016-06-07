North Charleston Police Department accepts 'Running Man Challenge'

The North Charleston Police Department accepts the "Running Man Challenge" in a video released Tuesday. (Source: NCPD)

In a video released Tuesday, the North Charleston Police Department takes part in the latest dance craze after being challenged by the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office.

In the four-minute video, officers dance their way to North Charleston’s River Front Park after the police department accepts "The Running Man Challenge."

The police department has challenged the Charleston and Mount Pleasant police departments to post “Running Man Challenge" videos as well.

The video was released on the City of North Charleston's YouTube page.

The North Charleston Police Department's Running Man Challenge:

The Charleston County Sheriff Office's Running Man Challenge:

Copyright 2016 WCSC. All Rights Reserved.