Annual hurricane drill set for Wednesday

South Carolina Highway patrol troopers along will a handful of other emergency personnel and law enforcement officials will be along several highways and major roads leading from the coast Wednesday as they practice reversing lanes in case of a hurricane.



Troopers say no actual lanes will be reversed as part of the training and they do not expect traffic to have a big impact.

The exercise includes lane reversal plans for Interstate 26, U.S. 21, U.S. 278, U.S. 501 and S.C. 544 should an actual hurricane evacuation order be issued for the South Carolina coast.

State leaders put a plan in place to reverse lanes on major interstates and highways leading away from the coast after frustrating evacuations efforts during Hurricane Floyd in 1999.

