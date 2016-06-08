FBI offering reward for information leading to arrest in Brittanee Drexel's death

Authorities investigating the case of a missing woman last seen in Myrtle Beach believe she was killed and are offering a reward for tips leading to the arrest of the person or persons responsible.

Brittanee Drexel was 17 yeas old when she went missing while on spring break on April 25, 2009.

Officials say Drexel, who was from New York, was last seen leaving her hotel.

The teenager's cell phone pinged on the boarder of Charleston County shortly after she disappeared.

Officials have evidence she was near McClellanville, North Charleston and south Georgetown for several days and held against her will before she was killed.

Authorities knew she was deceased for quite some time, but decided just Tuesday night to release that information to the public, said Dave Thomas with the FBI.

Officials believe someone in the area knows information that may be useful to them.

Thomas warned that he's filed charges against those who kept information from investigators before, and he wouldn't hesitate to contact the U.S. attorney's office and do it again.

Officials are offering $25,000 for information leading to the arrest of anyone responsible for Drexel's death.

They would not reveal how they knew she was dead.

"Brittanee's life was stolen from her in a gruesome and senseless fashion," Drexel's mother said. "We need your help so we can find Brittanee's remains and bring her home to lay her to rest." She also asked for help to have anyone responsible for her daughter's death held accountable.

"We know she isn't coming home alive. I need your help bringing people responsible to justice." - Drexel's mother. pic.twitter.com/f664lgW3WW — Meaghan Wallace (@MeaghanLive5) June 8, 2016

Lt. Joey Crosby with the Myrtle Beach Police Department said they've conducted hundreds of interviews in an attempt to find the missing woman.

Copyright 2016 WCSC. All Rights Reserved.