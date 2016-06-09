Quantcast

Coast Guard responds to boat in distress near Charleston Harbor

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) -

Coast Guard Charleston and Marine 101 with the Charleston County Sheriff's Office were called to a boat in distress heading into the Charleston Harbor, six miles from Patriots Point. 

Coast Guard officials got a call that a boat near The Jetties was taking on water around 5:37 a.m. Thursday. 

Around 6 a.m., officials said the flooding is under control.   

